UFC 294 Parlay Best Bets Today: Anik & Florian Podcast Parlay Picks for UFC 294 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

The Anik & Florian Podcast gives their top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s UFC 294.

Top UFC Parlay Bet

S. Nurmagomedov to Win (vs Gafurov)

K. Chimaev to Win by KO/TKO/DQ or Sub

I. Aliskerov to Win by KO/TKO/DQ or Sub

M. Ankalaev to Win (vs Walker)

VIDEO:

