Masters Tournament: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Augusta, Georgia this week for the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament. If you are a golf fan, this is basically the Super Bowl and Christmas jammed into a four-day stretch. There is absolutely nothing like it.

Augusta National Golf Club will of course be the host, as it is every year, and measures as a 7,545-yard par 72, featuring Bentgrass greens. There will be 89 golfers in this year’s field, with the top 50 and ties making the 36-hole cut.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Is this finally the year Schauffele gets over the proverbial hump and wins his first major? It’s certainly beyond time, because he’s done literally everything but win one of these things throughout his career.

Schauffele has made 26-career starts in major championships since 2017, and has posted six top-fives, 11 top-10s and a whopping 19 top-20s. Simply put, the man is a machine. His history at Augusta is especially elite, having finished T2, T3 and T10 in three of his past five trips.

Schauffele is one of the few golfers on the PGA TOUR that has virtually no weaknesses in his game. He’s a phenomenal ball-striker who has a feathery around-the-green game and an above-average putter. Only Scottie Scheffler has gained more total strokes to the field over the past 12 months than has Schauffele, just to further show how elite of a player he is.

In addition to all of that, he’s been especially locked in so far in 2024, having posted six top-10 finishes in his eight starts, including a runner-up at THE PLAYERS. It would appear on paper that Schauffele is ready to capture that elusive first major, and doing it at the Masters would be fairytale-type stuff.

Pricing is quite condensed this week, so to be able to get a 60/1 number on a former major champion in Shane Lowry is extremely enticing. Lowry is one of only three golfers in this field to have finished inside the top 25 at Augusta in each of the past four renditions of this event, joining Hideki Matsuyama and... Scottie Scheffler. Do those two have anything in common?

Lowry has also been playing some great golf this season, and especially over his past few events, where he has finishes of T4 and solo third at the Cognizant Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational. Over this stretch, the Irishman ranks fifth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and sixth in SG: Ball-Striking.

Lowry started his career at Augusta quite poorly, missing three of his first four cuts, but has really turned it around over the past four years. He posted a career-best, T3 finish in 2022, and with the way he’s playing right now, do not be surprised if he’s right there in the mix come Sunday night.

Lowry will look to join Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson as the only active players to have won both a Masters and Open Championship.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800- GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Void where prohibited. 21+ (18+ KY/NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NH/NJ/NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.