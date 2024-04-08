MLB Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for April 8 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top MLB bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s MLB betting card.
Tim Finnegan
Parlay:
Diamondbacks Moneyline
Braves Moneyline
Rays Moneyline
Odds: +275
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Same Game Parlay: Diamondbacks at Rockies
Diamondbacks -1.5
Diamondbacks Over 4.5 Runs
Odds: +100
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Straight Bet:
Matt Olson Over 0.5 Home Runs
Odds: +275
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Nick Friar
Straight Bet:
Mitch Keller Over 17.5 Outs
Odds: -130
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Straight Bet:
Oneil Cruz Over 1.5 Total Bases
Odds: +120
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
Dodgers Moneyline
Odds: -135
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Straight Bet:
Diamondbacks Run Line- 1st 5 innings
Odds: -125
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
