College Basketball National Championship Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider for Purdue vs. UConn on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NCAA Tournament has been spectacular, full of upsets and classic games. But we’re down to the National Championship, and it feels like we’ve go the two best teams still playing. Here’s how I’m handling betting the National Championship between Purdue and Connecticut on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Full disclosure, I already have my 6-1 future on the Huskies along with an Exacta at -115 for UConn to bet Purdue in the final, so I don’t feel the need to add to this game. But if you don’t have action, or are looking to add to smaller UConn plays, I would lay the points.

Purdue can absolutely give the Huskies the best game they’ve seen in either of these consecutive tournament runs, but UConn still has a couple of advantages. While Zach Edey will see some minutes with Donovan Clingan off the floor, Cling Kong is one of the only defenders in the country that should be able to hold his own against Edey one-on-one most of the time. If Clingan stays out of foul trouble, this allows the UConn defense to stay home on the shooters.

When it comes to those Purdue perimeter players, while talented, they don’t have much size. UConn’s perimeter players have an advantage in terms of size and athleticism. As has been the case in every game of the tournament, UConn’s defense should lead to some scoreless draughts, and that’s when the Huskies go on their runs that create margin in this game.

Those scoreless draughts also contribute to why I will be on some form of the under in this game. I haven’t played anything yet, but will post to Twitter if/when I do. I agree with the move on the total for a handful of reasons.

I think the game could start slow with a feeling out process, not to mention, the building they are playing in has been a machine for unders in college hoops. UConn has also been an under machine due to their tempo and defense, going under in nine of 10. While both teams are capable of making shots, I’m not sure the pace will allow too many points — Purdue ranks 175th in tempo and UConn is way down at 329. I might just look to focus on the Purdue side and play their team total under, but I’m still deciding.

Big game in a strange atmosphere with good defenses and a slow pace ... all the makings of an under.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.