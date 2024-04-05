MLB Picks for April 5: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Seems unusual for a Friday, but games are spread all throughout the day. Starting at 1:05 p.m. ET, 13 games will be played. Let’s get into some of the plays I like on the board.

Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies

Well, we have our first series at Coors Field this season and the weather could not be more perfect for offense. Temperatures will be in the 70’s with winds blowing OUT at 25mph and gusts up to 40mph. Good lord. What did we do to deserve this? Whatever we did, this game should be a doozy. I do think the Rays should still win this game by at least two runs with Austin Gomber taking the hill for the Rockies. Last season at Coors Field, he posted a ridiculous 7.05 ERA with a .392 wOBA, a 5.72 FIP and 16 of the 26 home runs he allowed. This will be his first home start of the season but he already picked up where he left off last year. The Diamondbacks tagged him for four runs on six hits with three walks in just 4.2 innings on March 30th. Give me the Rays to win this one by at least two runs.

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Patrick Corbin is taking the hill for the Nationals, so you know I’m going over on the team total of his opponent. Lucky for us, it’s a team and offense that should do some big damage against him in the Phillies. This is a good hitting ball club against lefties and shouldn’t have much trouble against Corbin. In his first start of the year, the Nationals “ace” went 4.1 innings allowing four runs on seven hits with just two strikeouts and two home runs allowed. That’s a typical stat line for Corbin, so grabbing the team total over 4.5 runs is a play I’m most certainly going to be on. Corbin really had issues pitching in Washington last season, posting a .355 wOBA with a 5.46 ERA and 13 of the 33 home runs he allowed. I wouldn’t be surprised if this creeps up to 5.5 runs by the time first pitch rolls around at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are just bad, man. They were trampled by the White Sox last night by a score of 10-1, thanks to an eight-run seventh inning. This White Sox offense has been dead in the water since the season began, scoring a total of 12 runs through six games. Elementary school math tells me that’s an average of two runs per game. Now they have to deal with Brady Singer, who has been looking like his 2022 self. Singer wiped the floor with the Twins in his first start, tossing seven shutout innings while striking out 10. Despite a 3-4 record overall for the Royals, they sport a 6-1 record on the run line through the first five innings.

