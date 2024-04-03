 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Picks: Best Baseball Player Props for April 3

DraftKings Network analyst Nick Friar utilizes tools from the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub to break down an MLB player prop that stands out on Wednesday’s slate.

By Nick Friar
Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

DraftKings Network analyst Nick Friar breaks down his favorite player prop from Wednesday’s MLB slate, with the help of the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub.

Nick’s Play

Mitch Keller under 5.5 hits allowed -135

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

More From DraftKings Network