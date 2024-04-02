MLB Picks for April 2: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Tuesday features nine games on the slate, starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s get into some bets that I like for tonight and grab some of those green checkmarks.

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

I think this line is going to creep up as the day goes on, so the sooner you can grab this, the better. Bello will be facing an Athletics team that currently has the highest K% in the league against right-handed pitching at 33%. Bello hasn’t been a big strikeout pitcher since coming up to the majors, striking out less than a batter per inning through his first two seasons. That said, the rate the A’s are striking out has been absurd. With five games played, they’re averaging just under 10 strikeouts per game at 9.6. Bello uses his changeup as his strikeout pitch, which is something the A’s are currently slashing .167/.211/.167 with a 21% K% against thus far.

The A’s also have this weird drama going on and have been punishing players who have been wearing apparel protesting against ownership. Esteury Ruiz was sent down to the minors, despite hitting over .400 to start the season and Brent Rooker, the A’s best power hitter, has been benched. If Rooker is benched again, this A’s lineup is flat out laughable.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

The Cubs are a good hitting club against lefties. They draw Kyle Freeland of the Rockies, who already got blasted in his first start of the season against the Diamondbacks. They tagged him for 10 runs on 10 hits through just 2.1 innings. Freeland struggled more on the road than at Coors Field last year, evidenced by his .368 wOBA with a 5.98 FIP and a 1.8 HR/9. Winds will be blowing out tonight as well, which isn’t going to help Freeland. With Javier Assad taking the hill for the Cubs, this is a spot I’m looking to back the Cubs to have the lead after five innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees

I’m always looking to back Gurriel when he’s facing a lefty. Tonight, he’ll get just that as he takes on Nestor Cortes. Gurriel has been red hot to start the season and has already gone over 1.5 bases in four of the D-Backs five games. His six at bats against lefties has seen him go 4-for-6 with two home runs and a double. Last season when facing a lefty throwing a four seam fastball, which Cortes uses as his primary pitch, Gurriel slashed .409/.458/.523.

