Valero Texas Open: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads from Houston to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open. TPC San Antonio will be the host course, and measures as a 7,438-yard par 72 with Poa Trivilias over-seeded greens.

The field happens to be stacked this week, headlined at the top by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, followed by Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth and defending-champ Corey Conners.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Spieth has not been playing that well since he got DQ’d from the Genesis Invitational six weeks ago. Prior to that, however, he had been rolling, posting finishes of T6 and T3 in two of his first three starts to begin the year. Overall, his rolling numbers look fine, as the three-time major champion ranks eighth in this field in Total Strokes Gained over the past 24 rounds.

Spieth also has elite course history at TPC San Antonio, as he won this event back in 2021, while finishing 10th and solo second in 2014 and 2015. As a matter of fact, Spieth is averaging the most Total Strokes Gained per round at TPC San Antonio among anyone in this field with more than one start.

The Masters is just one short week away, and we know Spieth will want to hit Augusta National in the best form possible. I expect him to find his way back into contention this week while many of the other top stars in the field could just be using this event as a tune up before the year’s first major.

Never fade Jordan Spieth at Jordan Spieth courses.

McNealy has looked quite strong in 2024 after he was sidelined with an injury last year. He’s already posted a pair of top-10 finishes at THE PLAYERS and Waste Management Phoenix Open, which are two difficult tracks. Overall, the former No. 1 World Amateur Golfer ranks 12th in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and third in Total Strokes Gained over the past 24 rounds.

McNealy has only played TPC San Antonio once, which was back in 2022, where he would finish T35. However, under the hood everything looked great, because he gained 8.5 strokes ball-striking for the week, but simply could not get a putt to drop.

McNealy has flashed his ceiling already this year, and I believe he’s going to pick up his first career PGA TOUR victory sooner rather than later. That might very well come this week, and at 50/1, I absolutely will pay to find out.

