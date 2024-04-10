 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Picks: Best Baseball Player Props for April 10

DraftKings Network analyst Nick Friar utilizes tools from the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub to break down MLB player props that stand out on Wednesday’s slate.

By Nick Friar
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Nick’s Plays

Josh Naylor over 1.5 total bases +100

Cody Bradford over 16.5 outs recorded -110

Parlay odds: +281

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

