MLB Picks Today: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 10

We’ve got a full day of baseball on this fine Wednesday. Well, there’s a full day of baseball scheduled. As we all know by now — particularly people who live on the east coast — April weather is a fickle mistress. The games in Cincinnati, Boston and Atlanta might not survive. Yet, that still leaves a lot on the board.

We’re 6-2 (+3.7u) on article plays for the season so far. Let’s build on that success.

This logic here is pretty simple. Instead of betting the Guardians to win on the moneyline as -250 favorites, I’ll take Bibee to pick up the win at a much more digestible number. The right-hander was uncharacteristically wild in his first outing of 2024, but looked much more like himself in his last start in Minnesota. Bibee allowed just a single earned run over 5.1 innings, striking out nine. He didn’t walk a single batter, he threw over 90 pitches and his fastball velocity was up. It was everything you want to see at this time of the year. Remember, this is someone who pitched to a 2.98 ERA and a 3.52 FIP in the 25 starts he made in his rookie campaign. We’ve got a track record of Bibee being very good.

Conversely, things look incredibly bleak for the White Sox, despite grabbing their second victory of the season on Tuesday. Chicago enters tonight’s tilt ranking 28th in MLB in ISO (.116) and 29th in wRC+ (75). The team has also lost arguably its three best positional players due to injury, with Luis Robert (hip), Eloy Jimenez (adductor) and Yoan Moncada (adductor) all going down within the first two weeks of April. Add in a 6.50 xERA for Erick Fedde, tonight’s probable starter for the White Sox, and it’s easy to see why I think this matchup might get lopsided quickly in Cleveland’s favor. Bibee’s just got to go five innings.

Fading the Marlins almost feels cruel at this point, but it’s difficult not to be enticed by a matchup of teams at opposite ends of the MLB standings. Miami can’t really do anything well in 2024. The team ranks dead-last in most major offensive statistical categories, including ISO (.101), wOBA (.258) and wRC+ (58). On top of that, the Marlins are one of just three clubs to enter Wednesday’s action with a team FIP of over 5.00, joining Colorado and a struggling Toronto staff. Ryan Weathers is definitely part of the problem, too. An 11.1% walk rate and an eye-popping 19.2% barrel rate come together to make Weathers’ 6.10 xERA not all that shocking a figure. The left-hander likely isn’t the guy who is going to slow down a red-hot Yankees lineup — especially considering New York owns a 138 wRC+ off southpaws so far this season.

Then there’s Marcus Stroman. One of the Yankees’ prized additions this offseason, Stroman has yet to allow a run in his tenure with the team, pitching a combined 12.0 scoreless innings across his first two outings. The 32-year-old will give up a run eventually. His .206 BABIP will normalize. Yet Stroman feels like the type of high-floor pitcher that can keep Miami’s bats relatively quiet for at five or six frames. That should be more than enough time for New York to put up some crooked numbers off Weathers and build a healthy lead.

