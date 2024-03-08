Women’s History Month: Celebrating Women’s Sports and the Impact on DraftKings Sportsbook

Women’s History Month is a time to commemorate, celebrate, and bring to light the importance of Women in American history. There’s a litany of accomplishments to be observed across industries, cultures, and everyday life — but, the sports world has continued to be an essential vessel in women’s empowerment.

2023 was filled with a myriad of accomplishments for female athletes, and 2024 has already seen records broken. Let’s dive into how this incredible past year of women’s sports translated to the DraftKings Sportsbook: which teams were bet on the most, which athletes were most popular amongst bettors, and which athletes had notable performances in their careers. Have you heard of Caitlin Clark?

Before we get into it, just a reminder the term “handle” refers to the amount of money wagered by sports bettors, and “bets” is the number of bets placed.

It’s not that shocking women’s sports often are undervalued and under-viewed. 2023 sought to take a step forward to changing that narrative. Last year, viewership of women’s sports increased by 46.7 million according to Yahoo Sports, supported by a boost from England’s Women’s National Football team finding success in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. That tournament also was supported by bettors on the DraftKings Sportsbook, ranking as the No. 2 most bet women’s league, followed by Women’s College Basketball, which ranked third. The WNBA, of course ranked No. 1, as women’s professional basketball saw a promising increase in viewership across both CBS and ESPN Networks — 2023 was the league’s highest-viewed regular season in recent memory.

Here’s a look at the most bet women’s sports leagues in 2023:

The WNBA dominated the women’s sports betting market, ranking No. 1 by both handle and bet, and also encompassed some of the most bet-on teams and athletes. The Las Vegas Aces, who are the reigning, two-time defending WNBA champs, have had an impressive past couple of years. Not only did they rank No. 1 in both handle and bet, but they have continued to make an impact on women’s sports this month.

As of March 7th, the LV Aces sold out their 2024 season tickets, making them the first team in WNBA history to do so. Accomplishing this during Women’s History Month I’d say is pretty top-notch.

This past year saw sports fans betting on a variety of women’s sports, from worldwide tournaments, to college basketball games and athletes all across the globe.

Let’s take a look at which female athletes were popular amongst bettors:

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka was the most bet female athlete by both handle and bet, which makes sense after you break down the insane year she had. In 2023, she won her first major singles title at the Australian Open, while also reaching the semifinals at all four major championships tournaments. She obtained the world No. 1 ranking and was named the ITF World Champion for the season.

In team sports, soccer star Alex Morgan holds the No. 1 spot for the most bet female athlete in a team sport by handle and bet, followed by the United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s rising star Sophia Smith — ranking No. 2 by handle and No. 3 by bet.

Here are the most bet women’s athletes for team sports:

Despite a disappointing Round of 16 exit in the 2023 Women’s World Cup for the USWNT, the four-time World Champions have been a driving force in increasing support for female athletes both on and off the field. In February of 2022, a six-year legal fight between members of the USWNT and U.S. Soccer over equal pay — an ongoing conundrum that was often swept under the rug — was finally settled. U.S. Soccer announced a landmark labor agreement that would guarantee players on both national teams receive equal pay. These types of accomplishments — and years of public advocation from players such as Megan Rapinoe — are the reasons we celebrate the contributions of women all month long.

This wouldn’t be a commemoration of female athletes if Caitlin Clark didn’t receive her own entire section. The 22-year-old Iowa guard continues to stun with her athletic ability, long-range shots, competitiveness, and overall raw basketball talent. Clark has become a sport’s bettors’ favorite and is the No. 1 most bet women’s college basketball athlete by both handle and bet, while Iowa was the most bet on women’s college basketball team.

The story checks out as Clark has been a national star this season, averaging 32.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds. Most notably, on March 3rd, Clark scored 35 points to pass Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division 1 overall career scoring leader. That game also attracted 4M+ viewers and was the most-watched women’s regular-season basketball game since 1999, per Fox Sports. Not only has Clark continued to dazzle, but has made an astronomical impact on women’s sports while inspiring younger female athletes simultaneously.

This March, we’re celebrating the accomplishments of women of the past and future, utilizing sports as a vessel to illustrate the importance of women in society. 2023 was a great year for women’s sports, and sports bettors continued to show their support on the DraftKings Sportsbook. There’s a lot more to come for women’s sports fans in 2024!

