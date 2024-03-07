NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 7

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA games.

Teaser odds: +101

Timberwolves +5.5

KAT is down for the count, but the 1.5 spread indicates this game is still a toss-up. So long as Anthony Edwards shows up on time to this game, I love giving the Timberwolves a two-possession cushion off a tight spread with their top big out.

Tyrese Haliburton was a no-go when these teams met earlier in the season, and Pascal Siakam was still in Toronto, so that’s important to take into consideration. While it’s easy to ride with Indy after a dismantling of Dallas, the Pacers are 5-9-1 ATS as home favorites following a win.

In the two games without KAT this season, Minnesota has won by nine-plus both times. In both instances, Edwards received offensive support from Minnesota’s other bigs. Rudy Gobert, who is coming off a 25-point game, scored 21 points in one instance, and Naz Reid, who dropped 17 on Indy when these two teams last met (while KAT and Edwards combined for 77 points), scored 22 off the bench in the other.

Warriors -2.5

Sacrificing a little value to give Golden State room to win by three instead of requiring a two-possession win. If you want to dip Golden State down from -7.5 to -3.5 instead, that brings this teaser’s odds to +101.

Both of these teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back — a setting that’s been good for favorites this season. The favorite is 23-18 ATS when both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. This is the fourth time Golden State has been in this scenario, in which they’re 3-1 ATS. The Bulls have been on the underdog-end of this setting three times, going 1-2 ATS. All told, the Bulls are 1-4 ATS when they and their opponent are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Also, going back to the league-wide look: when both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back and the home team is favored, the favorite is 14-8 ATS.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.