NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 6

Teaser Odds: +110

Grizzlies +9.5

This is an ideal setting to back Memphis. When they’re playing as a dog while their opponent is on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies are 5-1 ATS. Moreover, the 76ers are playing as a favorite, which hasn’t been ideal for them since the start of February. With Joel Embiid sidelined for all but four games since January ended, Philly has only been favored six times — covering once.

All told, the 76ers have played 27 games without Embiid this season. They’ve only won by double digits twice. The last time they won by that much without Embiid was on January 12, when things were a bit sunnier in Philly.

Magic -2.5

The Wizards are in a similar position as Memphis, but this isn’t an ideal setting for Washington. Orlando is 3-1 ATS when favored on the second leg of a back-to-back. And for all the Wizards’ success as a road dog (19-13-1 ATS), they’re just 9-16 ATS when playing as home dogs. Specifically, when they’re facing a road favorite that’s playing on the second leg, the Wizards are 1-3 ATS.

This is the fourth matchup between these two teams. Orlando is 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 ATS in this matchup. The Magic have also won each of these meetings by five-plus points, which covers this teased line. In each of their last 10 divisional games, Orlando has covered the 4.5-point teaser.

