NBA Picks for March 6: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Vucevic over 2.5 assists -140

This may feel out of left field, but this was put on my radar while scrolling through the Streaks tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Vucevic has dished out three-plus assists the last 10 times his team has been a road favorite against the Northwest Division. On top of that, Vucevic has dished out three-plus assists in 40 of his 56 games played this season (71.4%).

Now, Vucevic has gone just 29-25 to the over against hits points props this season. However, against weak defensive teams like Utah (25th in DEF Rating), he’s 25-18 to the over — further solidifying this play.

Total over 223 points -108

The season-long system I highlighted around the start of 2023-24 has finally regressed. However, the play still has a 57.7% success rate on the season. That’s still a strong rate, and we’re now in the range that this play has operated at since 2021-22. With the number recently regressing to the 57% range, now is a good time to attack it again.

For those who don’t know, the play is over on the total when the underdog in an all-Western Conference game is on the second leg of a back-to-back. But one thing I’ve realized recently is there’s another layer to this system. When the favorite in this setting is coming off a loss, the over 21-8-1. Thanks to Milwaukee, that’s the position the Clippers and Rockets find themselves in tonight. This is the fourth time this season that the Clippers are in this scenario, and they’re 3-0 to the over.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.