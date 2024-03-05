Arnold Palmer Invitational: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR makes its way to Orlando this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bay Hill Club and Lodge will be the host course, and measures as a 7,466-yard par 72, featuring Bermuda grass greens. This is another Signature Event, so there’s a stacked field of 69 golfers with the top 50 and ties making the cut after Friday.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA TOUR, which has been well documented over the course of his career. He does, however, have seven-career DP World Tour victories to his name, and he’s simply too talented a golfer to not capture that first elusive state-side win. That could very well be this week, as the Englishman has had quite a bit of success at Bay Hill over the course of his career.

In seven starts at the API dating back to 2017, Fleetwood has a T3, two T10s and two additional top-26 finishes. He’s also one of only five golfers in the field this week with more than one-career start at Bay Hill to average over a full stroke gained per round from tee-to-green, while also being positive per round with the putter. The other four are Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Keegan Bradley.

The general rule of thumb with Fleetwood over the years is that the tougher the course, the better he plays. This bares itself out in the results, as he boasts six-career top-five finishes at majors, along with a pair of top-10s at THE PLAYERS.

Bay Hill is perennially one of the hardest courses on the PGA TOUR circuit, and Fleetwood has already proven he can contend here on multiple occasions. I have a good feeling the No. 12 player in the world will be in the mix come Sunday.

This feels a bit more like a long shot based on the way Bradley has been playing of late, but his course history at Bay Hill cannot be denied. The 2023 Travelers champion has played this event every year since 2014, while failing to miss a single cut and posting four top-10 finishes in that stretch. He’s coming off a missed cut at Riviera in his last start, but he’s never really had success there.

Prior to that, Bradley had finished T2 at the Sony and T11 at Pebble Beach, so the upside is still clearly there. It’s been an ice cold putter that’s prevented Bradley from truly contending thus far in 2024, as he ranks 16th in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 16 rounds, but just 61st (out of 69) in SG: Putting.

However, as mentioned above, Bradley has been a positive putter over the course of his career at Bay Hill, so I am fully expecting a bounce back effort on the greens this week after he lost 3.64 strokes with the flat stick in his two rounds at Genesis. There are not a lot of guys in this range this week with a winning pedigree like Bradley has, so I’ll gladly take my chances at 45/1 he reverts back to last season’s form and contends this week in Orlando.

