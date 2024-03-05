UFC 299 Best Bets Today: Top UFC Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 299

UFC 299 is taking place on Saturday from Miami, Florida, and the card is one of the most stacked events in recent memory. The main event is a bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera. The co-main event is a lightweight contenders bout between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising lightweight Benoit Saint Denis. The card also features the UFC debut of Michael “Venom” Page in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, along with exciting fights such as Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, and Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon “Chito” Vera 2

“Chito” Vera beat Sean O’Malley in their first matchup in 2020, but an injury to O’Malley’s leg during the fight clouded the final result. O’Malley does not consider his loss to Vera to be a true loss due to his injury.

O’Malley is an excellent distance striker, and his striking metrics are among the best in the UFC. Offensively, O’Malley is one of the biggest volume strikers in the UFC, landing over seven significant strikes per minute, seventh-most among all active UFC fighters. O’Malley is one of the most accurate strikers in the UFC, landing 61% of his significant strike attempts, third-best among all active UFC fighters. O’Malley’s defense is also solid, avoiding 61% of opponent significant strike attempts. These factors have contributed to an elite striking differential. O’Malley has landed about four more significant strikes per minute than he has absorbed, third-best among all active UFC fighters.

Visually, O’Malley is excellent at hiding his strikes behind feints to create openings, and he is comfortable switching stances, fighting from both southpaw and orthodox looks, which gives him different attack angles. O’Malley can fight both on the lead and on the counter, and his distance management, footwork and ringcraft are excellent. This was best on display in his title fight win over Aljamain Sterling, where O’Malley landed a beautiful slide-back right straight as Sterling was pressing forward to floor Sterling and earn a KO/TKO stoppage.

O’Malley’s striking metrics are better than Vera’s metrics, including significant strikes landed per minute (7 to 4), significant strike accuracy (61% to 50%), strikes absorbed per minute (3.5 to 5), and striking defense (61% to 51%). Most notably, O’Malley’s striking differential is substantially better, landing over twice the amount of strikes he has absorbed. Meanwhile, Vera has absorbed more strikes than he has landed, which is a major red flag in his striking metrics.

Despite absorbing more strikes than he has landed, Vera has strengths. Vera is extremely tough and has a great chin, and his durability combined with his pop gives him a chance to win the fight at any moment, even if he’s behind on the scorecards. Vera’s kicks are dangerous, which was best on display with his brutal knockouts of Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz. Vera also appeared to damage O’Malley’s injured leg during their first fight with low kicks, which accelerated the stoppage.

Vera has never been finished in his MMA career, with all eight of his career losses coming by decision. O’Malley’s superior striking combined with Vera’s toughness could create an avenue for O’Malley to win this fight either by decision (+120) or in the later rounds, and taking O’Malley to win in over 2.5 rounds in a Same Game Parlay (SGP) is a way to get more favorable odds on O’Malley.

Another option to create a plus money bet is to pair O’Malley in a Parlay Bet with Benoit Saint Denis. Dustin Poirier is coming off a brutal head-kick KO loss to Justin Gaethje, which is alarming considering his age. Fighters coming off brutal KO losses, especially in their mid-30s, can frequently never return to their prior form. This was on display most recently with Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman, two fighters in their mid-30s that suffered head-kick KO losses and have not looked the same since returning.

