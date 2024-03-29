MLB Picks for March 29: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We got off on the right foot yesterday, sweeping the board with our three plays and the SGP. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling for Friday’s condensed schedule of games.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Now, to be fair, betting a home favorite on the run line can put yourself in a corner. The may not bat in the bottom of the ninth and if they’re only up by one, you lose an opportunity to score another run. That said, this Rockies team has already shown they’re ATROCIOUS. They gave up 16 runs last, including a 14 run third inning! Sure, they Rockies aren’t going to give up 16 runs every night (..right?) but this is another spot to back the D-Backs.

The Rockies will be pitching their BIG offseason acquisition in Cal Quantrill. Ya know, the guy who had a 5.25 ERA, a 5.85 xERA, a 5.2 K/9 and a 3.1 BB/9 through 99.2 innings with Cleveland last year. Quantrill also really struggled against lefties, posting a .369 wOBA with a 5.28 FIP and a massive 6.2 BB/9. The D-Backs did a solid job of adding some lefty pop to their lineup, which now includes Joc Pederson. He’ll join Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas to hit from the left side. Last season, the D-Backs were the second-best team on the run line, ending with a 99-80 record. I’m more than comfortable backing them tonight.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

We don’t have big offenses going against each other when it comes to the Guardians and Athletics, but I do like the over tonight. The A’s were shut out last night but Shane Bieber was on a different level. He struck out 11 through six shutout innings while generating a ridiculous 21.7% swing-and-miss rate. Logan Allen, at least thus far, is striking out less than a batter per inning at the major league level. He also was a bit lucky on the mound, as his 3.81 ERA was accompanied by a 4.43 xERA. While the A’s have healthy mix of bats in their lineup, righties tagged Allen for a .334 wOBA with a 4.20 FIP and 14 of the 16 home runs he allowed.

For the A’s, they have Ross Stripling, who is coming off a disaster season for the Giants. His bloated 5.36 ERA was on track with his 5.59 xERA through 89 innings. Both sides of the plate hit him hard last year and the Guardians, like the A’s, are very well mixed from both sides of the plate. I don’t like either of these pitchers going deep in this game, opening up to the bullpens. While Cleveland has the advantage, it’s more of when they’re ahead that it becomes a strength.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

I am always looking to target left-handed bats against Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt. Despite a good overall year for Bassitt, he had a .357 wOBA, a 5.42 FIP and 21 of his 28 home runs allowed to southpaws. Lowe hits near the top of the Rays’ lineup, giving him ample opportunity to hit the over on his number, which is currently sitting at +105. He’s not a consistent hitter by any means but when he does, he usually has some power. Last season, Lowe had .238 ISO against right-handed pitching as well as a .349 wOBA and a 128 wRC+.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800- GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Void where prohibited. 21+ (18+ KY/NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NH/NJ/NY/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).