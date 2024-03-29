NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season.

SYSTEM: Under on total in non-conference games

Since March 22, teams in non-conference games have been peppering the under. The play has gone 13-6 during this span. Still, that just barely puts it over.500 on the season at 203-194-8. However, since the start of February, it’s now 86-73-2.

Five games fit this system on Friday:

LAC @ ORL

IND vs. LAL

GSW @ CHA

NYK @ SAS

MIA vs. POR

One matchup jumps out instantly: MIA vs. POR.

No one hammers the under more than Miami, entering Friday 46-26 to the under. Portland is much more of a coin toss at 37-36, but that’s not been the case in this setting. The Blazers are 16-6 to the under when playing as an underdog in a non-conference game. Meanwhile, the Heat are 9-3 to the under when playing as a non-conference favorite.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 29

POR-MIA under 210 points

SYSTEM: Underdogs ATS following a win

This system is running hot despite spending the season as a sub-500 play. At some point, this star will burn out. Yet, there’s still room to build on the recent 10-6 stretch over the last seven days.

Six games fit this system on Friday:

LAL @ IND

CHA vs. GSW

BKN vs. CHI

SAS vs. NYK

MIN @ DEN

DAL @ SAC

Minnesota being a three-possession underdog caught my attention right away. The Nuggets may have worked themselves back into the spot atop the conference, but the Timberwolves are still nipping at their heels. Denver could very well pull off the win Friday, especially having the home-court edge and Minnesota not having made the trip to Ball Arena yet this season. But Anthony Edwards (questionable, back) and company aren’t going to let such an important game get out of hand.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 29

MIN +7

