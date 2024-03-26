 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 300 Full Card, Betting Odds, Start Times

UFC 300 betting odds are live at DraftKings Sportsbook! See the full card and odds inside.

By DK.Network.Editors
UFC 295: Prochazka v Pereira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 300 is taking place on Saturday, April 13 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the card is one of the biggest sporting events of the spring. The card features two official title fights, including a light heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill, and a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Yan Xiaonan. The “BMF” title, a celebratory title that is short for “baddest m*****f*****”, is also on the line as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway.

UFC 300 Full Card and Odds

Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET start time)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Moneyline

  • Jamahal Hill +120
  • Alex Pereira −142

Total Rounds

  • Over 1.5 (−160)
  • Under 1.5 (+124)

Point Spread

  • Jamahal Hill +5.5 (−110)
  • Alex Pereira -5.5 (−120)

Method of Victory

  • Alex Pereira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+110)
  • Alex Pereira To Win By Submission (+1800)
  • Alex Pereira To Win By Decision (+600)
  • Draw (+5000)
  • Jamahal Hill To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+200)
  • Jamahal Hill To Win By Submission (+1600)
  • Jamahal Hill To Win By Decision (+750)

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Moneyline

  • Zhang Weili −360
  • Yan Xiaonan +285

Total Rounds

  • Under 3.5 (+120)
  • Over 3.5 (−150)

Point Spread

  • Yan Xiaonan +5.5 (+140)
  • Zhang Weili -5.5 (−185)

Method of Victory

  • Zhang Weili To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+140)
  • Zhang Weili To Win By Submission (+550)
  • Zhang Weili To Win By Decision (+175)
  • Draw (+5000)
  • Yan Xiaonan To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)
  • Yan Xiaonan To Win By Submission (+2500)
  • Yan Xiaonan To Win By Decision (+450)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Moneyline

  • Max Holloway +190
  • Justin Gaethje −230

Total Rounds

  • Over 3.5 (−140)
  • Under 3.5 (+110)

Point Spread

  • Max Holloway +5.5 (+110)
  • Justin Gaethje -5.5 (−145)

Method of Victory

  • Justin Gaethje To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+110)
  • Justin Gaethje To Win By Submission (+1800)
  • Justin Gaethje To Win By Decision (+300)
  • Draw (+5000)
  • Max Holloway To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)
  • Max Holloway To Win By Submission (+2800)
  • Max Holloway To Win By Decision (+250)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Moneyline

  • Charles Oliveira +180
  • Arman Tsarukyan −218

Total Rounds

  • Over 1.5 Total Rounds (−130)
  • Under 1.5 Total Rounds (+100)

Point Spread

  • Arman Tsarukyan -3.5 (−165)
  • Charles Oliveira +3.5 (+120)

Method of Victory

  • Charles Oliveira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+800)
  • Charles Oliveira To Win By Submission (+400)
  • Charles Oliveira To Win By Decision (+750)
  • Draw (+5000)
  • Arman Tsarukyan To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+120)
  • Arman Tsarukyan To Win By Submission (+800)
  • Arman Tsarukyan To Win By Decision (+320)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Moneyline

  • Bo Nickal −1800
  • Cody Brundage +1000

Total Rounds

  • Over 1.5 (+200)
  • Under 1.5 Total Rounds (−270)

Point Spread

  • Cody Brundage +3.5 (+650)
  • Bo Nickal -3.5 (−1400)

Method of Victory

  • Bo Nickal To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+130)
  • Bo Nickal To Win By Submission (−110)
  • Bo Nickal To Win By Decision (+700)
  • Draw (+5000)
  • Cody Brundage To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+2500)
  • Cody Brundage To Win By Submission (+3000)
  • Cody Brundage To Win By Decision (+2200)

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET start time)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Moneyline

  • Jiri Prochazka +114
  • Aleksandar Rakic −135

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Moneyline

  • Calvin Kattar +110
  • Aljamain Sterling −130

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Moneyline

  • Holly Holm +360
  • Kayla Harrison −470

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Moneyline

  • Sodiq Yusuff +136
  • Diego Lopes −162

Early Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET start time)

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Moneyline

  • Jalin Turner −245
  • Renato Moicano +200

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Moneyline

  • Jessica Andrade −110
  • Marina Rodriguez −110

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Moneyline

  • Jim Miller +154
  • Bobby Green −185

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Moneyline

  • Deiveson Figueiredo −355
  • Cody Garbrandt +280

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network