UFC 300 Full Card, Betting Odds, Start Times

UFC 300 is taking place on Saturday, April 13 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the card is one of the biggest sporting events of the spring. The card features two official title fights, including a light heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill, and a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Yan Xiaonan. The “BMF” title, a celebratory title that is short for “baddest m*****f*****”, is also on the line as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway.
UFC 300 Full Card and Odds
Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET start time)
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
Moneyline
- Jamahal Hill +120
- Alex Pereira −142
Total Rounds
- Over 1.5 (−160)
- Under 1.5 (+124)
Point Spread
- Jamahal Hill +5.5 (−110)
- Alex Pereira -5.5 (−120)
Method of Victory
- Alex Pereira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+110)
- Alex Pereira To Win By Submission (+1800)
- Alex Pereira To Win By Decision (+600)
- Draw (+5000)
- Jamahal Hill To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+200)
- Jamahal Hill To Win By Submission (+1600)
- Jamahal Hill To Win By Decision (+750)
Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
Moneyline
- Zhang Weili −360
- Yan Xiaonan +285
Total Rounds
- Under 3.5 (+120)
- Over 3.5 (−150)
Point Spread
- Yan Xiaonan +5.5 (+140)
- Zhang Weili -5.5 (−185)
Method of Victory
- Zhang Weili To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+140)
- Zhang Weili To Win By Submission (+550)
- Zhang Weili To Win By Decision (+175)
- Draw (+5000)
- Yan Xiaonan To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)
- Yan Xiaonan To Win By Submission (+2500)
- Yan Xiaonan To Win By Decision (+450)
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
Moneyline
- Max Holloway +190
- Justin Gaethje −230
Total Rounds
- Over 3.5 (−140)
- Under 3.5 (+110)
Point Spread
- Max Holloway +5.5 (+110)
- Justin Gaethje -5.5 (−145)
Method of Victory
- Justin Gaethje To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+110)
- Justin Gaethje To Win By Submission (+1800)
- Justin Gaethje To Win By Decision (+300)
- Draw (+5000)
- Max Holloway To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)
- Max Holloway To Win By Submission (+2800)
- Max Holloway To Win By Decision (+250)
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Moneyline
- Charles Oliveira +180
- Arman Tsarukyan −218
Total Rounds
- Over 1.5 Total Rounds (−130)
- Under 1.5 Total Rounds (+100)
Point Spread
- Arman Tsarukyan -3.5 (−165)
- Charles Oliveira +3.5 (+120)
Method of Victory
- Charles Oliveira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+800)
- Charles Oliveira To Win By Submission (+400)
- Charles Oliveira To Win By Decision (+750)
- Draw (+5000)
- Arman Tsarukyan To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+120)
- Arman Tsarukyan To Win By Submission (+800)
- Arman Tsarukyan To Win By Decision (+320)
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Moneyline
- Bo Nickal −1800
- Cody Brundage +1000
Total Rounds
- Over 1.5 (+200)
- Under 1.5 Total Rounds (−270)
Point Spread
- Cody Brundage +3.5 (+650)
- Bo Nickal -3.5 (−1400)
Method of Victory
- Bo Nickal To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+130)
- Bo Nickal To Win By Submission (−110)
- Bo Nickal To Win By Decision (+700)
- Draw (+5000)
- Cody Brundage To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+2500)
- Cody Brundage To Win By Submission (+3000)
- Cody Brundage To Win By Decision (+2200)
Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET start time)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Moneyline
- Jiri Prochazka +114
- Aleksandar Rakic −135
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Moneyline
- Calvin Kattar +110
- Aljamain Sterling −130
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
Moneyline
- Holly Holm +360
- Kayla Harrison −470
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
Moneyline
- Sodiq Yusuff +136
- Diego Lopes −162
Early Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET start time)
Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
Moneyline
- Jalin Turner −245
- Renato Moicano +200
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Moneyline
- Jessica Andrade −110
- Marina Rodriguez −110
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Moneyline
- Jim Miller +154
- Bobby Green −185
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Moneyline
- Deiveson Figueiredo −355
- Cody Garbrandt +280
