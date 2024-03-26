UFC 300 Full Card, Betting Odds, Start Times

UFC 300 is taking place on Saturday, April 13 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the card is one of the biggest sporting events of the spring. The card features two official title fights, including a light heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill, and a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Yan Xiaonan. The “BMF” title, a celebratory title that is short for “baddest m*****f*****”, is also on the line as Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway.

Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET start time)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Moneyline

Jamahal Hill +120

Alex Pereira −142

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 (−160)

Under 1.5 (+124)

Point Spread

Jamahal Hill +5.5 (−110)

Alex Pereira -5.5 (−120)

Method of Victory

Alex Pereira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+110)

Alex Pereira To Win By Submission (+1800)

Alex Pereira To Win By Decision (+600)

Draw (+5000)

Jamahal Hill To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+200)

Jamahal Hill To Win By Submission (+1600)

Jamahal Hill To Win By Decision (+750)

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Moneyline

Zhang Weili −360

Yan Xiaonan +285

Total Rounds

Under 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (−150)

Point Spread

Yan Xiaonan +5.5 (+140)

Zhang Weili -5.5 (−185)

Method of Victory

Zhang Weili To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+140)

Zhang Weili To Win By Submission (+550)

Zhang Weili To Win By Decision (+175)

Draw (+5000)

Yan Xiaonan To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)

Yan Xiaonan To Win By Submission (+2500)

Yan Xiaonan To Win By Decision (+450)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Moneyline

Max Holloway +190

Justin Gaethje −230

Total Rounds

Over 3.5 (−140)

Under 3.5 (+110)

Point Spread

Max Holloway +5.5 (+110)

Justin Gaethje -5.5 (−145)

Method of Victory

Justin Gaethje To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+110)

Justin Gaethje To Win By Submission (+1800)

Justin Gaethje To Win By Decision (+300)

Draw (+5000)

Max Holloway To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+1200)

Max Holloway To Win By Submission (+2800)

Max Holloway To Win By Decision (+250)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Moneyline

Charles Oliveira +180

Arman Tsarukyan −218

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Total Rounds (−130)

Under 1.5 Total Rounds (+100)

Point Spread

Arman Tsarukyan -3.5 (−165)

Charles Oliveira +3.5 (+120)

Method of Victory

Charles Oliveira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+800)

Charles Oliveira To Win By Submission (+400)

Charles Oliveira To Win By Decision (+750)

Draw (+5000)

Arman Tsarukyan To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+120)

Arman Tsarukyan To Win By Submission (+800)

Arman Tsarukyan To Win By Decision (+320)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Moneyline

Bo Nickal −1800

Cody Brundage +1000

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 (+200)

Under 1.5 Total Rounds (−270)

Point Spread

Cody Brundage +3.5 (+650)

Bo Nickal -3.5 (−1400)

Method of Victory

Bo Nickal To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+130)

Bo Nickal To Win By Submission (−110)

Bo Nickal To Win By Decision (+700)

Draw (+5000)

Cody Brundage To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+2500)

Cody Brundage To Win By Submission (+3000)

Cody Brundage To Win By Decision (+2200)

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET start time)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Moneyline

Jiri Prochazka +114

Aleksandar Rakic −135

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Moneyline

Calvin Kattar +110

Aljamain Sterling −130

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Moneyline

Holly Holm +360

Kayla Harrison −470

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Moneyline

Sodiq Yusuff +136

Diego Lopes −162

Early Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET start time)

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Moneyline

Jalin Turner −245

Renato Moicano +200

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Moneyline

Jessica Andrade −110

Marina Rodriguez −110

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Moneyline

Jim Miller +154

Bobby Green −185

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Moneyline

Deiveson Figueiredo −355

Cody Garbrandt +280

