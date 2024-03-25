NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

SYSTEM: Road favorites ATS following a win

Over the last seven days, this system has been in play 14 times. It’s come through in eight games. Now, 8-6 isn’t an appealing number to look at initially since only one game separates this from being a .500 play. However, that’s a 57.14% success rate.

More importantly, this is approximately the level this system has been performing at over the past 30 days. In that time frame, this play is 31-24-2.

There are three games that fit this system on Monday:

BOS @ ATL

PHX @ SAS

DAL @ UTA

Betting double-digit favorites can be tough, which might be what instantly draws some to the Mavs in Utah when looking at this bunch. But the reason I’m drawn to Dallas is they thrive in this setting.

Monday marks the seventh time the Mavs are playing as road favorites following a win. In those games, they are 7-4 (63.6%). Take out the element of the previous game’s outcome, and Dallas is 13-4 when playing as a road favorite.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 25

DAL -8.5

SYSTEM: Under on total when road underdog is on the second leg of a back-to-back

This system has only been in play 22 times over the last 30 days, but the strength of its performance during the span and how strong unders have performed since the All-Star break make it seem like a good time to move on this. Over those 22 games, this system went 14-8 (63.64%).

Three games fit this system on Monday:

DET @ NYK

PHI @ SAC

IND @ LAC

Both the Pacers and 76ers are 3-0 to the under in this setting. However, the Clippers are also on the second leg of a back-to-back. Even if we have Indy’s injury report, it’s tough to back that game over PHI-SAC when we don’t know for sure who’s rolling for the Clips. That’s not only because of the uncertainty with the Clippers’ lineup. Whether playing as a favorite or underdog while on the second leg of a back-to-back, the under is 6-0 in when the 76ers aren’t rested on the road.

SYSTEM PICK FOR MARCH 25

PHI-SAC under 222 points

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.