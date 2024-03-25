Women’s Sports on DraftKings Sportsbook: Full List and Newly Offered Women’s Content Leagues

Support for women’s sports and female athletes is vastly growing, with the past year being a prime example. DraftKings Sportsbook has continued to be an advocate for women’s sports by expanding the prominent women’s content they offer. Before we dive into the new content, let’s take a look at which women’s sports are currently offered, and how increased support was illustrated from 2023 to 2024.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers customers access to a diverse catalog of women’s sports, spanning all the way from badminton to gymnastics to skiing. 2023 saw large spikes in activity on the sportsbook across a variety of these categories. More specifically, women’s sports by handle has grown by 118% from 2023 to 2024—in comparison to a 77% increase from 2022 to 2023—and bets grew by 153%.

Here’s a look at the full list of currently offered women’s sports:

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bettors have gravitated towards numerous women’s sports leagues such as women’s tennis and women’s soccer—the 2023 Women’s World Cup being a huge focus on the sportsbook—but one league stood out last year. The WNBA was the most bet women’s sports league by both bet and handle in 2023, with women’s college basketball not far behind, ranking third. Young star Caitlin Clark was extremely popular amongst bettors, continuing to amaze the market with her athletic ability and overall basketball talent. Clark and other females athletes such as Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka continue to dominate the women’s sports betting market and illustrate the diverse women’s content DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer.

Along with women’s basketball, women’s boxing and women’s golf—specifically the LPGA Tour—saw increased activity from bettors in 2023. DraftKings Sportsbook offered ‘The Match 9’ where LPGA and PGA TOUR professionals teamed up at the first ever Grant Thornton Invitational. This event highlighted numerous top-five world ranked women’s golfers including Ruoning Yin, Nelly Korda, and Lydia Ko—the latter taking home the victory with partner Jason Day.

On a day-to-day basis, DraftKings continues to show its support for female athletes across the world. What makes 2024 heartening is the addition of newly approved notable US leagues on the sportsbook. Bettors can look forward to having access to women’s volleyball (Pro Volleyball Federation), women’s beach volleyball (Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour), ice hockey (Professional Women’s Hockey League, WNCAA Hockey), and lacrosse (WNCAA Lacrosse).

Here’s the full list of newly offered women’s sports leagues:

With newly approved leagues comes the opportunity to feature more female athletes at the top of their game. Notable athletes in these sports include Rose Zhang—the most bet women’s golfer by both handle and bet in 2023, beach volleyball players Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss—who won the beach volleyball tour finals in 2023 and are currently ranked No. 2 in the world, and lacrosse player Callie Hem out of Harvard University.

Overall, women’s sports will continue to expand throughout this year and years to come as world-wide support for female athletes exponentially grows. To make things more exciting, there will be a vast focus on this year’s summer olympics and women’s events specifically, bringing more promise of the expansion of women’s sports on the sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook already has a diverse library of available women’s content, and there’s a lot more to come for women’s sports fans in 2024!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also a fan and user (my username is meghantownsley) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.