NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 21

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA games.

Magic +6.5

Orlando is set to play host to an interesting matchup of the NBA’s No. 5 seeds. Both the Pelicans and Magic are on the rise, but that’s also why I like teasing their side of this one. This has the makings of a tight contest, as the 2.5 spread indicates.

New Orleans has a chance to take home-court advantage in their projected first-round matchup vs. the Clippers, but they also need to keep their distance from the play-in tourney; the seventh-seeded Mavs are just 2.5 behind the New Orleans in the standings. The same thing can be said of the Magic, who sit ahead of the seventh-seeded Heat by three games yet also trail the No. 4 Knicks by just a half game.

On top of the stakes favoring this being a tight game, the Magic are also in a preferred setting. Orlando is 8-5 against the spread as home dogs. The Pelicans are just 9-8-1 ATS as road favorites.

DEN -5.5

The Knicks were on a whole other level when these two teams last met. New York was in the midst of what would go on to be a nine-game heater, and the somehow managed to hand Nikola Jokic and company a 38-point loss — Denver’s largest of the season. So, there’s added reason for the Nuggets to keep their foot on the gas from start-to-finish vs. the Knicks on Thursday. Moreover, the Nuggets need every game they get as they work to secure the top spot in the Western Conference, which is currently held by Oklahoma City while Minnesota is just 1.5 games off the pace.

Getting this down to a two-possession game removes the need for the Nuggets to blow out the Knicks, who have won four in a row. More importantly, the Nuggets are just 15-16-1 ATS as home favorites. But when you account solely for this teased number, the Nuggets have won 24 of their 32 home games by six or more points.

