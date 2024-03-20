MLB Picks for March 21: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a late comeback from the Dodgers on Wednesday, Game 2 of the regular season with the Padres starts at 6 am ET. I’ll look into some bets for this game, which will feature the MLB debut of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

I’m not one who puts a lot of stock into Spring Training numbers, but, Joe Musgrove has not had a good spring. In his limited six innings, he’s allowed nine runs on seven hits with four walks. All very uncharacteristic of him, albeit in a small sample. This Dodgers club is not a team you want to be facing when you’re trying to get back on track.

The Dodgers managed to go over this team total in the game yesterday despite having scored only one run before the eighth inning began. Sure, a ball through the glove of Jake Cronenworth helped, but it simply goes to show how this offense can score in bunches. I think the Dodgers can put up some crooked numbers in Thursday’s game against Musgrove and knock him out early.

If you’re looking to bet some hitter props against Musgrove, you want to look at the right-handed bats. Musgrove has historically been great against lefties, posting a .257 wOBA and a 9.8 K/9 against them last season. Righties give him more trouble and he strikes out less than a batter per inning when facing them. Betts already got off to a typical start yesterday, going 2-for-4 at the dish with an RBI and a walk. With the Spring struggles for Musgrove, I like Betts atop the Dodgers lineup to clear the 1.5 bases mark at even money. Last season against righties, Betts had a .405 wOBA with a 159 wRC+ and a .237 ISO.

