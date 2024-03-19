MLB Picks for March 20: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Opening Day Part 1 kicks off on Wednesday at 6 am ET/3 am PT. Taking place in South Korea, two games will be played, kicking off the 2024 MLB regular season. Let’s get into my first bets of the regular season and earn some green checkmarks.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Starting the year off with a bet that won many, many times last season. Freeman cracked 59 doubles to lead the league and went over 1.5 bases 90 times in 2023. He starts off Opening Day with a good matchup against Yu Darvish, who struggled against lefties. Darvish had a .344 wOBA with 10 of the 18 home runs allowed and a 4.13 FIP. These two have met many times during their careers, with Freeman logging 31 at-bats against Darvish. Of the nine hits he’s collected, Freeman has five extra base hits, which includes three home runs and two doubles. It also doesn’t hurt that Freeman will now be hitting in the third spot in the order behind some guy named Shohei Ohtani.

Another player I like to go over his base total is Tatis Jr. He’ll face Tyler Glasnow, who’ll be making his first regular season start as a Dodger. Glasnow’s arsenal is condensed and mainly features a fastball and slider, which combined for 78.4% of his pitches last season. Tatis is an excellent fastball and breaking ball hitter hitting .266 against those pitches with 23 of his 25 home runs. Hitting near the top of the Padres lineup, I like Tatis to hit the over on his total bases, especially at +140. Left field at Gocheok Sky Dome checks in at just 325 feet, which would put at the same distance as Progressive Field in Cleveland.

