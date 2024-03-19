Valspar Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Palm Harbor, Florida this week for the Valspar Championship. The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort will be the host, and measures as a 7,340-yard par 71, featuring Poa over-seeded greens.

The field is not nearly as strong as last week’s PLAYERS Championship, but does feature two-time winner Sam Burns, along with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Harman did everything but win last week at TPC Sawgrass, where he finished T2 and just one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler. After a slow first round, the reigning Open Champion went on a tear, gaining a ridiculous 9.3 strokes on approach over his final three. He added 5.7 more strokes on the greens, and if it weren’t for Scheffler being a true alien, Harman’s odds would be split in half this week.

Thankfully we can still get him at 22/1, even with this insane heater he’s been on. His history at Copperhead has been really boom-or-bust, as Harman has missed five cuts here in eight starts this decade, but he’s also posted a T25, T14 and T5 in that stretch as well.

Already having shown this past Summer his ability to tame difficult courses, Harman feels like he’s yet again on the precipice of winning, especially with the way he’s hitting his irons of late.

I believe he’s well worth a bet this week.

I have to say, it does feel weird seeing Ghim at 40/1, but when you combine the talent level of this field with the way he’s been playing, it’s certainly warranted. Ghim finished T16 last week at THE PLAYERS, which was his fifth top-16 finish across his past five starts.

During this stretch, Ghim has gained at least 2.4 strokes on approach or 4.1 strokes from tee-to-green four different times. If you want to extend a wider lens on his game, you’d find that Ghim ranks third in this field behind only Xander Schauffele and Aaron Rai in Total Strokes gained over the past 48 rounds.

As for his history at Copperhead, Ghim missed the cut in his first trip, but finished T27 last year in his second. His ever-reliable ball-striking has been on full display of late, but all these high finishes have come from his much improved putting, where he’s all of a sudden become elite with the flat stick. This could obviously be a bit of a mirage, but while he’s this hot, jumping aboard the train seems like a strong way to go this week.

