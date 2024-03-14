NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 14

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA games.

Celtics -2

The Celtics just took it to the Suns in Phoenix, winning by 10 without Kristaps Porzingis. On top of the big man’s continued absence, Jaylen Brown is questionable after missing Boston’s stop to Utah. Even with Porzingis out and Brown’s status up in the air. The Celtics are still getting 66% of the bets and 90% of the handle at -6.

At home against Western Conference underdogs, the Celtics are 6-5 ATS. By teasing this down from a two-possession game, Boston has some cushion. While the Celtics are only 6-5 ATS home favorites against West underdogs, they’re 8-3 straight-up in this setting. In all eight of those wins, the Celtics covered this teased number.

Rockets -3.5

The Wizards have been good to us ATS as road underdogs, but the Rockets get the nod here for a couple reasons.

For starters, Houston has covered the four-point teaser in each of their last seven games. On top of that, the Rockets are in a preferred setting. Houston is 9-5-1 ATS when playing as a home favorite. On top of all that, the Rockets are getting backed in a manner similar to the Celtics. Houston has gotten 65% of the bets at -7.5 and 91% of the handle.

