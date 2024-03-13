NBA Picks for March 13: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Paolo Banchero over 22.5 points -110

Last time out, Banchero’s points total was 24.5 and the under hit. Coming out of the All-Star break, he is 5-3 to the over, with the other two under hits coming directly after the break. The last 10 games in which Banchero’s total dipped game-to-game after he hit the under, he is 6-4 to the over.

Banchero has played in two of Orlando’s previous three meetings vs. Brooklyn this season, and he’s gone 1-1 against his player prop. However, he only scored 19 points in both of those games, each of which was played in the Magic’s first 20 games of the season. At that point, he was averaging 19.5 points per game on 14.7 shot attempts. In both games vs. the Nets, he took 15 shots. But, Banchero has increased his season averages to 22.8 points and 17.8 shots per game since then. In the six games following his recent two-game layoff, Banchero has taken at least 16 shots each night and gone over this points total four times (scoring 19 most recently and scoring 22 on March 5).

Cavaliers +6 -113

The Cavaliers are a road dog coming off a loss, which is a system that was touched upon in Monday’s Trending NBA Systems article. This system has been a strong one for a healthy amount of time (43-24 over the last 30 days), and it still isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

There are three games that fit this system on Wednesday, but the Cavs jump out over the Raptors in Detroit and the Bulls in Indiana — even with Evan Mobley out and Donovan Mitchell questionable.

The Cavs are just 32-30-3 ATS on the season. However, they’re 5-1-1 ATS when playing as a road underdog after a loss. Also, the Pelicans are just 7-7 ATS as home favorites following a win.

