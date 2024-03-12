March Madness Betting: How to Bet the NCAA Basketball Tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering March Madness bets for the NCAA Basketball Tournament!

March Madness Betting: NCAA Restrictions

DraftKings, along with other legal sportsbooks in the US, must comply with various state-specific rules pertaining to the betting markets they may offer. While many states’ rules allow for similar markets, there are notable differences for the treatment of collegiate sports as permissible betting markets. For example:

The following states do not permit betting on local colleges:

CT*, IL, MA**, ME, NH, NJ, NY, VA, VT**, WA

* Except when involved in a collegiate tournament (e.g. the NCAA tournament) and the wager on the tournament is based on the outcome of all games with the tournament

** Except when involved in a collegiate tournament (e.g. the NCAA tournament)

The following states do not permit betting on collegiate games held locally:

NH, NJ, WA, VT

The following states do not permit betting on collegiate player props:

IA***, IN****, VA, NY, AZ, CO, PA, TN, OH, MD, MA, VT

*** In games where an IA team is a participant only

**** In-play betting prohibited only

The following states do not permit betting on collegiate team props:

AZ, TN*****, VA

***** In-play betting prohibited only

The following states do not permit any collegiate sports wagering:

OR

