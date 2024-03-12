THE PLAYERS Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Ponte Vedra Beach this week for THE PLAYERS Championship. TPC Sawgrass will be the host, and measures as a 7,275-yard par 72, featuring Poa over-seeded greens. The field is absolutely loaded of course, with virtually all of the best 50 players in the world teeing it up, sans a few.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Kim has gotten off to a really strong start in 2024, making the cut in all six of his full-field starts, while finishing T30 or better in five of those. During this stretch, which dates back 24 rounds, Kim ranks seventh in this field in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Ball-Striking. Unfortunately, he ranks 141st out of 144 in SG: Putting during the same time frame, which has held him back from truly contending so far this year.

However, Kim will now be returning to the familiar confines of TPC Sawgrass, where the South Korean picked up his second-career PGA TOUR victory at the ripe young age of 21 back in 2017. Kim is still the youngest PLAYERS Championship winner in history, and has since won twice more on the PGA TOUR over the past three years.

I say all this because we should not be surprised if Kim is in contention this week, as he’s now a grizzled veteran. Few other players in the world are as good as Kim on Pete Dye designed tracks like TPC Sawgrass, and his history here is actually really strong even without his win. Dating back to 2016, Kim has three additional top-27 finishes, all while failing to miss a cut in seven starts.

One good week on the greens is all it will take for SWK to be in the hunt come Sunday night, especially with the way he’s hitting the golf ball right now. He’s well worth a bet at 50/1.

This number immediately stuck out to me on DK Sportsbook, as An has simply been too good this year to be sitting at 70/1. He’s coming off a T8 last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which marked his third top-eight finish already this season. An posted a solo fourth at Sentry, and then T2 at Sony, where he lost to Grayson Murray in a playoff.

Had An beaten Murray that week, this number would be close to halved for THE PLAYERS. Over the past 24 rounds in this field, An ranks 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 11th in Total Strokes Gained. In addition, he’s now seen TPC Sawgrass four times over the past five years, and has finished T35 or better in three of those.

An looks like a completely different player this year after returning from his stint on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he looks primed for his first career PGA TOUR victory in 2024.

He is simply an auto click at this number with the way he’s hitting the ball right now.

