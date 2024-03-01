DK Horse San Felipe Stakes Picks: Top Horse Racing Betting Picks for the San Felipe Stakes on DK Horse

The DK Horse San Felipe Stakes will highlight an afternoon of world-class racing on Sunday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Below, DraftKings Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello gives his top San Felipe Stakes horse racing picks for DK Horse.

Johnny Avello’s San Felipe Stakes Picks:

The entire Saturday Big Cap Day card was moved to Sunday because of inclement weather and all races appear to be a go. It is an especially important day for us at DraftKings as we sponsor our first California race, the DK Horse San Felipe Stakes.

This race has been won by some of the all-time greatest three-year-olds, Medaglia d’Oro, Point Given, Fusaichi Pegasus, California Chrome and more recently Authentic. This year’s running is a short field but a quality one. All eyes will be on Nysos, a $550K purchase trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Nysos has had three starts and has won all three by a combined 26+ lengths.

I certainly can’t give a recommendation to make a win bet of odds at 1-5 or maybe less by post time, but it is the start of a Pick 3, so I’m going to try and increase my payoff on Nysos by playing a Pick 3.

Johnny’s Picks:

First Leg Race 6: 3 Nysos

Second Leg Race 7: 2, 3, 6, 9

Third Leg Race 8: 2, 3, 4, 5, 7

You can play a Pick 3 for as little as $.50 per combination, or $10 (1 x 4 x 5 x .50) on the above wager. Best of luck!

