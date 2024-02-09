How to bet Friday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Deebo Samuel and Rashee Rice to each record a first-quarter reception boosted from -175 to +100! The terms are as follows:

SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on D. Samuel and R. Rice to Have 1+ Reception Each in the 1st Quarter (under ‘Super Bowl Specials - Player Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

Max bet varies

One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period

Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/9

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)

Ineligible Bets:

Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Wagers with legs on non-eligible games

Key Stats

Samuel is coming off a strong performance against the Lions in the NFC Championship in which he racked up eight catches for 89 yards.

Rice has recorded 20 total receptions over Kansas City’s three playoff games this year.

Key Video

