How to bet Friday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get Deebo Samuel and Rashee Rice to each record a first-quarter reception boosted from -175 to +100! The terms are as follows:
- SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on D. Samuel and R. Rice to Have 1+ Reception Each in the 1st Quarter (under ‘Super Bowl Specials - Player Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- Max bet varies
- One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period
- Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/9
- You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)
Ineligible Bets:
- Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Wagers with legs on non-eligible games
Key Stats
- Samuel is coming off a strong performance against the Lions in the NFC Championship in which he racked up eight catches for 89 yards.
- Rice has recorded 20 total receptions over Kansas City’s three playoff games this year.
Key Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.