NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
NO Pelicans Moneyline (at LAL)
Odds: -105
Alex Hunter
Straight Bet:
Jalen Green Over 20.5 Points (at TOR)
Odds: -105
Straight Bet:
Cody Martin Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at MIL)
Odds: +100
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Pelicans at Lakers
NO Pelicans Moneyline
LA Lakers Under 119.5 Total Points
Odds: +152
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Trae Young 25+ Points
Trae Young Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made
Jalen Green 20+ Points
Jalen Green Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made
Amen Thompson 25+ Points + Rebounds + Assists
Odds: +525
Nick Friar
Straight Bet:
NO Pelicans at LA Lakers: Under 233.5 Total Points
Odds: -112
Straight Bet:
WAS Wizards +17 (at BOS)
Odds: -102
Hunter Skoczylas
Parlay:
Jalen Johnson Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at PHI)
RJ Barrett Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs HOU)
Domantas Sabonis Over 41.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs DEN)
Odds: +474
