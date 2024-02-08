Most Popular Player Props for Chiefs vs. 49ers on DraftKings Sportsbook

With 49ers vs. Chiefs nearly here, bettors have made moves on their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the player props getting the most action, along with some betting split statistics and trends.
Additional Betting Trends
- Patrick Mahomes is 10-1 ATS as an underdog.
- Travis Kelce has scored a touchdown in 14 of his 21 career playoff games.
- Deebo Samuel has logged fewer than 59.5 receiving yards in 8 of 11 career playoff games.
- George Kittle has logged fewer than 49.5 receiving yards in 8 of 11 career playoff games.
- The under went 49-31 in non-conference games this season.
