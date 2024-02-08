 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Most Popular Player Props for Chiefs vs. 49ers on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Network analyst Nick Friar provides betting trends for some of the most popular player props for Kansas City vs. San Francisco on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Nick Friar
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With 49ers vs. Chiefs nearly here, bettors have made moves on their favorite player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the player props getting the most action, along with some betting split statistics and trends.

Additional Betting Trends

  • Patrick Mahomes is 10-1 ATS as an underdog.
  • Travis Kelce has scored a touchdown in 14 of his 21 career playoff games.
  • Deebo Samuel has logged fewer than 59.5 receiving yards in 8 of 11 career playoff games.
  • George Kittle has logged fewer than 49.5 receiving yards in 8 of 11 career playoff games.
  • The under went 49-31 in non-conference games this season.

