How to bet Thursday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get both teams to rush for a touchdown boosted from +130 to +200! The terms are as follows:

SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Both Teams to score 1+ Rushing TD (under ‘Game Props - TD Props’)

Boosted Odds: +200

Max bet varies

One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period

Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/8

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)

Ineligible Bets:

Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Wagers with legs on non-eligible games

Key Stats

The 49ers were tied for the most rushing touchdowns as a team in the regular season with 27.

The Chiefs only scored nine rushing touchdowns as a team in the regular season, but they have scored one in each of their three postseason games.

The Chiefs allowed 0.6 rushing touchdowns per game this year, while the 49ers allowed 0.7 per contest.

The 49ers have scored five rushing touchdowns over their two postseason games this year.

