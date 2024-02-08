How to bet Thursday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get both teams to rush for a touchdown boosted from +130 to +200! The terms are as follows:
- SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on Both Teams to score 1+ Rushing TD (under ‘Game Props - TD Props’)
- Boosted Odds: +200
- Max bet varies
- One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period
- Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/8
- You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)
Ineligible Bets:
- Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Wagers with legs on non-eligible games
Key Stats
- The 49ers were tied for the most rushing touchdowns as a team in the regular season with 27.
- The Chiefs only scored nine rushing touchdowns as a team in the regular season, but they have scored one in each of their three postseason games.
- The Chiefs allowed 0.6 rushing touchdowns per game this year, while the 49ers allowed 0.7 per contest.
- The 49ers have scored five rushing touchdowns over their two postseason games this year.
Key Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.