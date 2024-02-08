NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 8

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

Magic -6.5

The Magic and Spurs are splitting the handle for the spread bets in this one so far. However, the public is backing San Antonio at +10.5 while the sharps appear to be with Orlando at -10.5. While the Spurs have received 63% of bets as of writing, Orlando has only gotten 37%. Yet, the betting splits show the handle is a 50-50 split.

That may have to do with the Magic having won by double digits in 7 of the 11 home games in which they’ve been favored. Still, backing a team to win by double digits is risky — as I’ve mentioned many times this season and will continue to. That said, I do like teasing favorites by four points when they’re favored by 9.5 to 12.5 (like we did with Cleveland on Wednesday).

A big help here is San Antonio is both on the road and on the second leg of a back-to-back. In this setting, they’re 1-3 ATS. Across the league, road dogs on the second leg of a back-to-back are only 42-51-1 ATS.

This is only the second time the Magic are home favorites against a dog on the second leg of a back-to-back (0-1 ATS). However, when zooming out a bit on the factors at play, we see that they’ve faced opponents that are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back on six occasions in total, going 4-2 ATS.

DAL ML

With Julius Randle out, Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury is amplified — regardless of whether or not he plays Thursday. That doesn’t mean New York is just going to roll over for Dallas, but the Mavericks are in a spot they love.

As road favorites, Dallas is 9-2 both ATS and straight-up. Additionally, the Mavericks are 10-5 straight-up against Eastern Conference teams. With Luka Doncic probable and the Knicks hobbled, Dallas’ success in this setting can’t be ignored.

