NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 8 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Nick Friar
Parlay:
DAL Mavericks Moneyline (at NY)
ORL Magic -6.5 (vs SA)
Odds: +133
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Nuggets at Lakers
DEN Nuggets Moneyline
Nikola Jokic Triple-Double
Odds: +310
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo 30+ Points
Aaron Nesmith 12+ Points
Klay Thompson 15+ Points
Paolo Banchero 20+ Points
Franz Wagner 18+ Points
Odds: +647
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Nuggets at Lakers
LeBron James Over 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Nikola Jokic Over 48.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Austin Reaves Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made
Jamal Murray Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made
Odds: +750
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Parlay:
Jonathan Kuminga Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Rudy Gobert Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
John Collins Over 22.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Odds: +532
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
