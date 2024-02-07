How to bet Wednesday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get Isiah Pacheco & Brandon Aiyuk 50+ scrimmage yards each boosted from -140 to +110! The terms are as follows:
- SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on I. Pacheco 50+ Rush & Rec Yards/B. Aiyuk 50+ Rush & Rec Yards (under ‘Super Bowl Specials - Player Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +110
- Max bet: $50
- One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period
- Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/7
- You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)
Ineligible Bets:
- Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Wagers with legs on non-eligible games
Key Stats
- Pacheco has eclipsed 50 scrimmage yards with relative ease in all three postseason games for the Chiefs this year.
- Aiyuk has surpassed 50 scrimmage yards in three of his last five contests.
- The 49ers have allowed 97 rushing yards per game this season.
- The Chiefs have allowed 181.5 passing yards per matchup in the 2023/24 campaign.
Key Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.