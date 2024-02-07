How to bet Wednesday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Isiah Pacheco & Brandon Aiyuk 50+ scrimmage yards each boosted from -140 to +110! The terms are as follows:

SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on I. Pacheco 50+ Rush & Rec Yards/B. Aiyuk 50+ Rush & Rec Yards (under ‘Super Bowl Specials - Player Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +110

Max bet: $50

One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period

Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/7

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)

Ineligible Bets:

Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Wagers with legs on non-eligible games

Key Stats

Pacheco has eclipsed 50 scrimmage yards with relative ease in all three postseason games for the Chiefs this year.

Aiyuk has surpassed 50 scrimmage yards in three of his last five contests.

The 49ers have allowed 97 rushing yards per game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 181.5 passing yards per matchup in the 2023/24 campaign.

