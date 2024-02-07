 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matthew Berry’s Best Bet for Super Bowl LVIII on DraftKings Sportsbook

Matthew Berry gives his best bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVIII.

By DK.Network.Editors
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Top Super Bowl LVIII Bet

49ers vs. Chiefs

Over 12.5 Brock Purdy Rushing Yards

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

