NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 7 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
Brandon Miller Over 21.5 Points (vs TOR)
Odds: -130
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Nick Friar
Parlay:
GS Warriors Moneyline (at PHI)
CLE Cavaliers -7.5 (at WAS)
Odds: +124
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Hawks at Celtics
Jaylen Brown 20+ Points
Onyeka Okongwu 10+ Points
Jrue Holiday 10+ Points
Odds: +220
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Spurs at Heat
Bam Adebayo 15+ Points
Devin Vassell 20+ Points
Victor Wembanyama 15+ Points
Tyler Herro 15+ Points
Odds: +375
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Raptors at Hornets
RJ Barrett Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Brandon Miller Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made
Scottie Barnes Over 5.5 Assists
Odds: +350
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Parlay:
Brandon Miller Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made (vs TOR)
Trae Young Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made (at BOS)
Jimmy Butler Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made (vs SA)
Jonathan Kuminga Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made (at PHI)
Odds: +516
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, NHL picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.