NFL Best Bets: Top Super Bowl Special Predictions for Super Bowl LVIII on DraftKings Sportsbook

The biggest game of the year always has extra attention and special props to check out, and this year for the first time ever, there’s a whole section of props based on Taylor Swift song titles, since the record-setting Grammy-winner has become such a huge part of the storyline of the Chiefs this season.

You can find some of my favorite Super Bowl Specials prop bets below, and be sure to check out the whole specials category on the Sportsbook for more unique picks and props to consider.

Let’s start with some love for the kickers! There are two field goal props that I like at plus odds. The matchup is indoors, which should provide a boost to both Harrison Butker of the Chiefs and rookie Jake Moody of the 49ers. Butker went 33-of-35 on field goal attempts this regular season while Moody was 21-of-25.

While there has been lots of discussion about going for it on fourth down vs. taking the points from a field goal, both coaches in this game tend to play things more conservatively, especially early in the game. In fact, Andy Reid has kicked from 40-to-49 yards every time he’s had the chance in the first three quarters of games over the past three years. Kyle Shanahan is a little more aggressive but has taken the points two-thirds of the time. A close game will likely result in a good amount of field goal attempts, especially compared to if Dan Campbell was coaching this game (too soon, Lions fans?).

The first prop is that the length of the longest field goal will be higher than the total points. The point total for this matchup is 47.5, but both kickers have the leg to outkick that number if given the opportunity. Butker was a perfect 4-for-4 from 40-to-49 yards this season and 5-for-5 from 50+ yards this season with a long of 60 yards. He even has a personal best of 62 yards. Moody is a rookie so doesn’t have quite as long of a track record but did go 2-for-3 from 50+ yards this season and hit a 57-yarder as his career high. There have been four successful field goals of 49 yards or more in the past five Super Bowls, including two by Butker.

If you’re afraid the game may get too high-scoring even for longer field goals to win this prop, another way to go is by taking the total number of field goals to beat out the total number of passing touchdowns (tie is a third option). The coaches’ tendencies to take the points is again critical in this prop, as is the fact that they tend to run the ball near the goal line. This postseason, the 49ers have three field goals and two passing touchdowns while the Chiefs have seven field goals and four passing touchdowns. Field goals would have gone 2-2-1 in the last five years in this prop.

Neither of these is a lock to hit, but getting plus odds makes them worth taking a shot on.

Another section of the props is a SBLIV Repeat section. Since these two teams met in Suber Bowl LIV with the Chiefs winning 31-20, this highlights props that hit in that game and could repeat in this contest.

Of the props available, this defensive one from the 49ers stands out with good +175 odds. Bosa had 10.5 sacks this season and had two sacks in the NFC Championship against the Lions. Bosa to get over 0.25 sacks is -115 alone the shortest odds for any defensive player.

The other half of this prop is Warner to post 7+ Tackles and Assists. The over/under on that prop alone is actually set at 8.5 on the market, indicating 7+ is actually a pretty good deal. Warner has had 7+ Tackles and assists in each of the 49ers' two playoff games and five of his last six games overall.

If you’re a fan of cheering on the defense as well as watching the skill players, watching Bosa chase down Mahomes and Warner be involved sideline-to-sideline is a fun prop to grab for this Super Bowl.

Whether you’ve been riveted to the Kelce-Swift romance like most of America or are in the “sick of the drama” category, there’s a whole category of fun props “For The Swifties.” Even if you don’t end up putting money into any of them, it’s worth checking out just to have the litany of dad jokes ready to roll.

They range from the very pro-Kelce “Mine” prop which is Kelce having 87+ receiving yards (+190) to the anti-Kelce “Karma” which is Kelce having no catches and the 49ers winning (+3000).

My favorite of the bunch is “You Belong with Rashee.” The prop pays out if either Kelce or Rashee Rice finds the end zone in the first half. Rice has emerged as the team’s top wide receiver and either he or Kelce has scored in the first half of all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games. In the last 12 games the Chiefs’ starters have played dating back to Week 8, the duo have combined for 166 targets and nine touchdowns. Getting either one to score a touchdown at plus odds is a good way to get started with an early win.

