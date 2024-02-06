VSiN Big Game Betting Primer Review

As they do each year, the great folks over at VSiN compiled a terrific guide to help you get set to wager on this year’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. You can find it all in the 2024 Free Edition of the VSiN Big Game Betting Primer, but I will also review some of the highlights below.

An in-depth breakdown of the specific matchup between San Francisco and Kansas City.

Betting Super Bowl props can be both fun and exciting, but the menu is massive and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Adam gives you a tutorial as to how to balance your props out.

Steve shares the history of every Super Bowl both ATS and O/U, along with the trends that you need to know before placing your bets on the outcome of this year’s game.

Matt digs extremely deep into the data to find you some Super Bowl props that historically have the best chance of cashing. Some of them you may never even think to bet on your own, but numbers don’t lie. For example, over the last 22 Super Bowls, the under 3.5 yards for the games shortest touchdown is an insane 21-1.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.