How to bet Tuesday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get either Chiefs or 49ers Race to 10 points boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on either 49ers Race to 10 Points or Chiefs Race to 10 points (under ‘Game Props - Race to X Pts’)

Boosted Odds: +150

Max bet: $10

One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period

Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/6

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)

Ineligible Bets:

Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Wagers with legs on non-eligible games

Key Stats

The 49ers rank fourth in first-quarter scoring this season with 6.1 points per game, while the Chiefs rank 14th at 4.8 points per contest.

The Chiefs have won the race to 10 in two of their three playoff games this year.

The 49ers have not won the race to 10 yet in the 2024 postseason.

Key Video

