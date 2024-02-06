How to bet Tuesday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get either Chiefs or 49ers Race to 10 points boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:
- SF 49ers vs. KC Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on either 49ers Race to 10 Points or Chiefs Race to 10 points (under ‘Game Props - Race to X Pts’)
- Boosted Odds: +150
- Max bet: $10
- One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period
- Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/6
- You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)
Ineligible Bets:
- Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Wagers with legs on non-eligible games
Key Stats
- The 49ers rank fourth in first-quarter scoring this season with 6.1 points per game, while the Chiefs rank 14th at 4.8 points per contest.
- The Chiefs have won the race to 10 in two of their three playoff games this year.
- The 49ers have not won the race to 10 yet in the 2024 postseason.
Key Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.