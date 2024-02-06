 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network Betting Group for today’s NBA betting card.

By DK.Network.Editors
Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Julian Edlow

Straight Bet:

PHO Suns -2 First Half (vs MIL)

Odds: -105

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):

Franz Wagner 20+ Points

DeMar Derozan 20+ Points

Alperen Sengun 20+ Points

Jalen Green 20+ Points

Lauri Markannen 20+ Points

Collin Sexton Over 19.5 Points

Odds: +1146

Hunter Skoczylas

Parlay:

Tyrese Haliburton Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs HOU)

Jimmy Butler Over 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs ORL)

Odds: +242

