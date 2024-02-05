How To Bet Super Bowl LVIII Novelty Props on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Novelty Prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII! See the full list below:

Super Bowl Novelty Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Will there be a blocked punt?

Will there be a punt returned for a TD?

Will there be a kickoff returned for a TD?

Jersey number of 1st TD Scorer O/U 22.5

Will a QB have a reception?

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game?

Will there be a flea flicker?

Will there be an Octopus?

Any kick to hit uprights

Will an offensive lineman score a TD?

Any team to kick a game-winning, walk-off field goal at end of normal time

Will any player break the Super Bowl passing yards record?

Will any player break the Super Bowl rushing yards record?

Will any player break the Super Bowl receiving yards record?

Will any player break the Super Bowl pass TD record?

Will there be a fake punt or fake FG?

Will there be a QB sneak for a 1st Down/TD?

Will there be a Pick 6?

Player to record 1st defensive sack

Scorigami

Outcome of coin toss

Team to win coin toss

Length of National Anthem

Will the winner of the coin toss choose to defer or receive the ball?

Color of Gatorade

1st Halftime Song

Who will MVP thank first?

How many songs will be played during Halftime show?

Last song played during Halftime Show

Total number of commercials aired during Super Bowl?

Who will have more? (NBA Team/Player Points/Rebounds vs. NFL Team Points/Yards)

Who will have more? (NBA Player Points/Rebounds vs. NFL Player Completions)

Who will have more? (NBA Player Points/Rebounds vs. NFL Team First Downs)

Who will have more? (NBA Player Points/Rebounds vs. NFL Game Longest TD)

Who will have more? (NBA Player Points/Rebounds vs. NFL Player Rushing Attempts)

Who will have more? (NBA Player Points/Rebounds vs. NFL Game Points in 1st/2nd Half)

