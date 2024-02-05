How to bet Monday’s Super Bowl LVIII Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

During Super Bowl LVIII week, DraftKings Sportsbook will be boosting a different prop each day. These markets will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Get Christian McCaffrey 30+ rushing yards in each half boosted from -140 to +120! The terms are as follows:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs on 2/11 at 6:30 PM EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use Odds Boost to use on C. McCaffrey 30+ Rush Yards in Each Half

Boosted Odds: +120

Max bet: Varies

One qualifying Odds Boost Token per customer during the Promotional Period

Odds Boost Token expires at 9:00 PM EST on 2/5

You must select the boost in your betslip before placing the bet to apply the boosted price

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (18+)

Ineligible Bets:

Excludes parlays, same game parlays, SGPx bets, cash out bets, and voided bets

Wagers with legs on non-eligible games

Key Stats

McCaffrey has rushed for at least 60 yards on the ground in each of his past 10 games.

The Chiefs ranked 17th in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up 113.2 in the 2023-24 season.

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards for the 20230-24 season with 1,459 on 272 total carries.

San Francisco ranked third in total team rushing yards per game this season, averaging 139.7 per contest.

Key Video

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.