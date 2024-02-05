NBA Betting Systems: Trending Basketball Picks, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The new Systems tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub highlights plays based on various factors that have been trending over the last seven days, last 30 days and the entire season. With this article, we’re going to look at some of the systems that have been trending over the past week with the intent of finding other games that could apply to those systems over the next week of games.

One thing to note about the potential upcoming system matches sections throughout this article. NBA favorite/underdog, spread and totals are generally not available until the evening before games. Also, some systems can be based on the result of a previous game. Confirm the games mentioned under this section are matches prior to making your picks.

SYSTEM: Road ATS underdogs after not playing the previous day

There has been a significant surge in this system recently. Throughout the season, this system has only gone 189-181-7. However, it did have a strong start to the season before experiencing a serious dip in December (as seen in this season-long table below). It’s experienced a few spikes since, and the recent 16-9 stretch over the last seven days is the play’s latest.

Two games fit this system on Monday:

SAC @ CLE

GSW @ BKN

The Kings and Warriors are the two best teams against the spread when playing as road underdogs at 8-3 and 9-4, respectively. When rested in this setting, the Kings are 7-2 ATS and the Warriors are 7-3 ATS.

Two solid options, but Golden State is also facing a Nets team that’s 9-3 ATS as home favorites. Brooklyn is also 7-2 ATS when in that setting against a rested opponent.

The Cavs haven’t been as good as Brooklyn, but they’re still 11-7 ATS as home favorites. However, they’re only 9-7 ATS as home favs when their opponent is rested. And last but not least, Cleveland is 3-4 ATS as a home favorite when facing a West opponent.

SYSTEM PICK FOR FEBRUARY 5

SAC +4.5

SYSTEM: Under on Total when favorite is coming off a win

This play is 223-205-7 on the season, so it’s been just under break-even. It would even be near break-even if not for the strength of its performance over the last month of games. Over the last 30 days, the system is 80-53-1. In the last seven days, it’s gone 21-13, which is a slightly better rate than the month-long trend, but it’s still in the same ballpark. So, this system has been working well for a bit.

Five games fit this system on Monday:

CLE vs. SAC

LAL at CHA

LAC at ATL

BKN vs. GSW

NOP vs. TOR

While the over is 53-41-1 when favorites are on the second leg of a back-to-back this season, LAC-ATL is my preferred play. Road favorites are 9-3 to the under on the second leg of a back-to-back over the last 30 days and 18-15-1 to the under on the season.

Furthermore, the Clippers are 6-12 to the under as road favorites this season. If that wasn’t enough, the average total output of those 18 games is 229.1 points, which is well off the mark of this game’s total.

NOTE: No table laying out potential plays for this system throughout the week because this play is dependent on the outcome of the favorite’s previous game.

SYSTEM PICK FOR FEBRUARY 5

LAC-ATL over 242 points

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

