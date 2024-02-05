NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay: Lakers at Hornets
Lakers Moneyline
D’Angelo Russell Over 17.5 Points
Austin Reaves Over 16.5 Points
Odds: +284
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay X:
Cavaliers -4.5
Donovan Mitchell Over 5.5 Assists
Clippers -3
Kawhi Leonard Over 3.5 Assists
Odds: +716 (Add 50% Profit Boost)
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay: Mavericks at 76ers
Josh Green 10+ Points
Tyrese Maxey 25+ Points
Odds: -110
Same Game Parlay: Kings at Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points
Evan Mobley 10+ Points
Odds: -120
Nick Friar
Straight Bet:
Under 242 Total (Clippers at Hawks)
Odds: -110
Straight Bet:
Kings +4.5 (at Cavaliers)
Odds: -110
