NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network Betting Group for today’s NBA betting card.

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay: Lakers at Hornets

Lakers Moneyline

D’Angelo Russell Over 17.5 Points

Austin Reaves Over 16.5 Points

Odds: +284

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay X:

Cavaliers -4.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 5.5 Assists

Clippers -3

Kawhi Leonard Over 3.5 Assists

Odds: +716 (Add 50% Profit Boost)

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay: Mavericks at 76ers

Josh Green 10+ Points

Tyrese Maxey 25+ Points

Odds: -110

Same Game Parlay: Kings at Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

Evan Mobley 10+ Points

Odds: -120

Nick Friar

Straight Bet:

Under 242 Total (Clippers at Hawks)

Odds: -110

Straight Bet:

Kings +4.5 (at Cavaliers)

Odds: -110

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

