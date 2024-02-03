NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay: LA Lakers at NY Knicks
LeBron James Over 23.5 Points
YES- LeBron James to record a double-double
YES- Anthony Davis to record a double-double
Odds: +272
Chirag Hira
Parlay:
LA Lakers +6.5
Cavaliers Moneyline
Odds: +104
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay: Warriors at Hawks
Stephen Curry 35+ Points+Rebounds+Assists
Jonathan Kuminga 30+ Points+Rebounds+Assists
Jalen Johnson 15+ Points
Trae Young 10+ Assists
Odds: +325
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay: Cavaliers at Spurs
Devin Vassell 20+ Points
Evan Mobley 10+ Points
Odds: +128
Same Game Parlay: Kings at Bulls
Alex Caruso 10+ Points
Ayo Dosunmu 12+ Points
Domantas Sabonis 18+ Points
Keegan Murray 12+ Points
Kevin Huerter 10+ Points
Odds: +330
