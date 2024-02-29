 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 29

DraftKings Network analyst Nick Friar utilizes one of the new DraftKings Sportsbook tools to make a play for tonight’s NBA slate.

By Nick Friar
NBA: Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA games.

Teaser Odds: +121

Magic -2.5

With the spread set at -6.5, this game is shaping up to be a borderline three-possession finish. Getting Orlando’s side down to -2.5 allows for this to be a much tighter contest.

However, even at -6.5, the Magic are getting 83% of the handle and 63% of bets. That may be partially due to the fact Orlando is one of the best teams against the spread when playing as a home favorite. At 11-4 ATS, the Magic are one of four teams that have covered at least 70% of the time as home favorites throughout 2023-24. On top of that, the Jazz are one of eight teams who have failed to cover at least 40% of the time this season when playing as a road underdog (10-16 ATS).

Wizards +13.5

The Wizards remain one of the best teams against the spread when playing as a road underdog. With LeBron James knocking on the door of 40,000 career points, Washington sits at 18-11-1 ATS entering Thursday’s action.

Now, the Lakers are in the midst of a homestand. There’s no need to rush James’ pursuit of this massive number. With Thursday’s game being the second leg of a back-to-back against a non-playoff team, it wouldn’t be shocking if his pursuit was put on a brief pause.

Either way, the Lakers haven’t been good on the second leg of back-to-backs, only covering in three of the 11 instances they’ve been in this setting. When specifically playing as a home favorite on no rest, the Lakers are 0-3 ATS.

Lastly, the Wizards are getting 65% of the handle at +9.5 despite only receiving 33% of the bets.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

