College Basketball Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider for St. John’s at Butler on DraftKings Sportsbook

March is just a couple of days away, but we have a terrific Wednesday card in college hoops as the regular season enters the home stretch. Here’s the game on DraftKings Sportsbook that really jumped out to me.

Butler has now lost four consecutive games, while St. John’s is off a massive Sunday afternoon win over Creighton, but this all sets up the perfect spot for the Bulldogs.

Sure, Butler is dropping games, but let’s go over who they’ve been playing. With five losses in their last six, the Bulldogs have dropped games to UConn, Villanova and Seton Hall on the road, along with Marquette and Creighton at home. But let’s not forget, this team is extremely capable of beating good teams — Marquette and Creighton were both in revenge spots, as the Bulldogs actually claimed road wins against both of them. The road loss to Villanova was also the same, as Butler handled the Wildcats at home.

Over this span of five losses in six games, Butler did get a solid home victory over Providence — a game relatively similar to this one. St. John’s is just 3-6 on the road this season, and 1-5 in its last six road games. The Jonnies took care of Butler at home earlier in the season, but it sets up a perfect revenge spot for the Bulldogs.

Butler is still 11-4 at home this season, but just faced some really tough competition of late. Since Butler joined the Big East, the Jonnies are just 2-8 in trips to Hinkle Fieldhouse. With both teams battling for their lives on the bubble, I think Butler gets the job done at home in a perfect fade spot of the Jonnies following their Sunday success versus Creighton.

